2 months ago
BRIEF-State Bank Financial, Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce merger agreement
June 15, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-State Bank Financial, Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce merger agreement

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - State Bank Financial Corp:

* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement

* State Bank Financial Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to 2018 and 2019 earnings per share​

* Says agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies and Alostar's shareholders

* State Bank Financial Corp -deal expected to be marginally dilutive to tangible book value per share with an earn-back period of less than one and a half years​

* State Bank Financial Corp -deal for price of 1 times Alostar's adjusted tangible book value as of last day of month before deal closing, currently estimated to be $196 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

