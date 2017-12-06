BRIEF-State Bank Of India Chairman Says RBI Policy Assessment Balanced And Pragmatic

Dec 6 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India Chairman :

* STATE BANK OF INDIA CHAIRMAN SAYS RBI POLICY ASSESSMENT BALANCED AND PRAGMATIC

* SBI CHAIRMAN-ALLOWING UNITS OF INDIAN BANKS ABROAD TO REFINANCE AAA RATED CORPORATES WILL PROVIDE FAIR OPPORTUNITY TO BOOK, RETAIN QUALITY ASSETS Source text - “The RBI decision to maintain status quo was in consonance with market expectations. The policy assessment is fairly balanced and pragmatic with inflation and growth both expected to show an uptick in next 2 quarters. The decision in allowing subsidiaries of Indian banks abroad to refinance AAA rated corporates will provide a fair and just opportunity to Indian banks to book and retain good quality assets.” Further company coverage: