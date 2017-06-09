FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-State Bank of India exec says will not ask govt for funds at this point
June 9, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India exec says will not ask govt for funds at this point

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya says:

* 26 percent of QIP taken by foreign institutional investors

* Post issue CRAR will be 13.64 percent

* LIC bought 38 percent of shares issued at QIP

* Will not ask government for funds at this point, will see how growth picks up

* Have estimated 10-12 percent loan growth in 2017/18, 14 percent in 2018/19

* Will not do another share sale in bank in the next one year for sure

* Have not withdrawn any unutilised credit limit to telcos

* Telecom sector exposure is less than 1 percent of loan book Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

