FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-State Bank of India, FTSE Russell announce launch of FTSE SBI bond index series at London Stock Exchange
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India, FTSE Russell announce launch of FTSE SBI bond index series at London Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Says co, FTSE Russell announce launch of FTSE SBI bond index series at London Stock Exchange Source text - [SBI Launches FTSE SBI Bond Index Series in London Mumbai, September 22, 2017: State Bank of India, India’s largest bank and FTSE Russell, the global index and data provider are proud to announce the launch of FTSE SBI Bond Index Series at London Stock Exchange today. The Index Series provides Global Investor community and other market participants the tools they need to analyse India’s bond market.]

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.