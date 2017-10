BRIEF-State Bank of India June-qtr profit down 20 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank of India

* June quarter net profit 20.06 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter standalone profit was 30.29 billion rupees

* June quarter standalone interest earned 549.05 billion rupees versus 417.19 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter standalone provisions 89.29 billion rupees versus 74.13 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter standalone provisions for NPAs 121.25 billion rupees versus 63.40 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter standalone gross NPA 9.97 percent versus 6.90 percent previous quarter

* June quarter standalone net NPA 5.97 percent versus 3.71 percent previous quarter

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2vKX5mC