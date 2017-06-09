BRIEF-State Bank of India says concluded QIP of 150 bln rupees

June 9 (Reuters) - State Bank of India
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
* Says QIP book was oversubscribed and demand exceeded INR 270 billion
* Says issue was priced at top end at INR 287.25/ share
* Says QIP book saw strong demand from long only FIIs of over INR 80 billion
* Says QIP will result in issue of approximately 522.1 million new shares
* Says post the issue GOI shareholding in the merged entity will be at 57.07 percent