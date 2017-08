Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank of India

* Says Q1 net profit up 436 percent to 20.06 billion rupees for merged entity ‍​

* Says Q1 net interest income for merged entity down 3.51 percent to 176.06 billion rupees‍​

* Says gross NPAs for merged entity increased from 1.38 trln rupees as on June 2016 to 1.88 trln rupees as on June 2017

* Says net interest margin (domestic) for merged entity declined by 54 bps yoy to 2.50 percent as on June 2017