BRIEF-State Bank of India sees credit growth of 6 pct - 8 pct for FY18

Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank of India

* Says agri, sme and retail advances growth expected to stabilise from q2fy18, led by retail segment

* State bank of India - recoveries to pick up in remaining quarters as slippages in retail segment are pulled back

* Expect credit growth of 6.0% - 8.0% for fy18

* Credit cost to trend lower from 2.90% in fy17 and 2.48% in q1fy18; and likely to end below 2.25% for fy18

* State bank of India - corporate slippages to remain largely confined to the watch-list

* State bank of India - slippage ratio to decline from 5.78% in fy17 and 5.38% in q1fy18 to below 3.3% for fy18e