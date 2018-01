Jan 30 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India:

* SIGNS INFORMATION UTILITY (IU) AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL E-GOVERNANCE SERVICES Source text:[State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest commercial bank has signed Information Utility (IU) Agreement with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL), the first Information Utility registered with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), to share financial and security information under IBBI (IU) regulation 2017.] Further company coverage: