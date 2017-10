Oct 23 (Reuters) - State National Companies Inc

* State National Companies reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 revenue rose 6 percent to $61.4 million

* State National Companies Inc - co will not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2017, will not be holding conference call to discuss Q3 2017 results​