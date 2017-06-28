FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-State Street announces planned increase to its qtrly common stock dividend to $0.42/share
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 8:45 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-State Street announces planned increase to its qtrly common stock dividend to $0.42/share

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - State Street Corp:

* State Street Corporation announces planned increase to its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share and an authorization to purchase up to $1.4 billion of its common stock

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.42per share

* State street - capital plan proposes increase to quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share, from $0.38 per share, beginning in q3 of 2017

* State street corp - capital plan includes no net issuance of preferred shares over program period of july 1, 2017 through june 30, 2018

* State street - capital plan proposes an increase to quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share, from $0.38 per share, beginning in q3 of 2017

* State street corp - program will be effective july 1, 2017 and extend through june 30, 2018

* Assets under management include approximately $33 billion as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.