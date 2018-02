Feb 5 (Reuters) - State Street Corp:

* STATE STREET CORP SAYS WILL NOW OFFER FOUR WEEKS OF FULLY-PAID LEAVE FOR EMPLOYEES WHO ARE PRIMARY CAREGIVERS TO A CHILD BORN VIA SURROGACY

* STATE STREET SAYS IS OFFERING $20,000 IN REIMBURSEMENT FOR EXPENSES RELATED TO CERTAIN FERTILITY EXPENSES BEYOND WHAT IS OFFERED THROUGH ITS MEDICAL PLANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: