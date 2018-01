Jan 22 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch:

* NEWS CORP‘S RUPERT MURDOCH SAYS IF FACEBOOK WANTS TO RECOGNIZE ‘TRUSTED’ PUBLISHERS, IT SHOULD PAY THOSE PUBLISHERS A CARRIAGE FEE

* RUPERT MURDOCH, ON FACEBOOK‘S PROPOSED CARRIAGE FEE FOR ‘TRUSTED’ PUBLISHERS, SAYS THERE IS “SERIOUS LACK OF TRANSPARENCY” THAT SHOULD CONCERN PUBLISHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: