BRIEF-Statoil says U.S. business to grow, generate surplus cash

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Statoil ASA executives said during a strategy update in London on Wednesday:

* CURRENT BREAK EVEN PRICE AT BRAZIL‘S CARCARA FIELD IS $40/BARREL WITH POTENTIAL FOR FURTHER IMPROVEMENT

* STATOIL‘S HEAD OF U.S. OPERATIONS SAYS “WE ARE REACHING A TURNING POINT (IN THE U.S.), FROM NOW ON THIS BUSINESS WILL GENERATED SURPLUS CASH AND WILL GROW”

* STATOIL CEO SAYS THERE IS NO URGENCY TO DIVEST OR ACQUIRE ASSETS

* STATOIL CEO SAYS WILL KEEP FOCUS ON ITS CORE AREAS IN NORWAY, BRAZIL AND U.S. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)