BRIEF-Staybridge Suites Lexington Says Recently Received Notice From IHG That Certain Devices At Staybridge Suites Lexington May Be Infected With Malware

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc :

* STAYBRIDGE SUITES LEXINGTON SAYS RECENTLY RECEIVED NOTICE FROM IHG THAT CERTAIN DEVICES AT STAYBRIDGE SUITES LEXINGTON MAY BE INFECTED WITH MALWARE

* STAYBRIDGE SUITES LEXINGTON SAYS UPON LEARNING OF INCIDENT, PROMPTLY REMOVED DEVICES FROM NETWORK AND INITIATED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

* STAYBRIDGE SUITES LEXINGTON SAYS AS A RESULT OF MALWARE ON CERTAIN DEVICES, UNAUTHORIZED ACTORS HAD ACCESS TO CERTAIN INFORMATION STORED ON DEVICES

* STAYBRIDGE SUITES LEXINGTON DETERMINED THAT AFFECTED DEVICES CONTAINED, AND ACTOR MAY HAVE HAD ACCESS TO NAMES AND CREDIT CARD NUMBER