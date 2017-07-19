FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $0.63
July 19, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $0.63

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc

* Steel Dynamics reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 sales $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.36 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steel Dynamics Inc Q2 average steel product price increased less than consumed raw material scrap costs, resulting in steel metal spread compression

* Steel Dynamics Inc says Q2 2017 average product selling price for company's steel operations increased $36 to $779 per ton

* Steel Dynamics Inc says Q2 average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $39 to $303 per ton

* Steel Dynamics Inc says remain optimistic that macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel consumption in coming years

* Steel Dynamics Inc says "believe North American automotive steel consumption will be steady" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

