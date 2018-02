Feb 5 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc:

* STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 11.8 PERCENT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC AS OF JAN 26 - SEC FILING

* STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS PURCHASED BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE "UNDERVALUED" Source text: [bit.ly/2BXxSVe] Further company coverage: