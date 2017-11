Nov 3 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

* Says SSWL bags exports order for truck wheels plant

* Says deal value would be over 3.9 million euros‍​

* In touch with other large trailer makers in European territory; expects to get more orders in segment in neat future‍​

* Total order size is 10,000 wheels Source text: (bit.ly/2zv8GZi) Further company coverage: