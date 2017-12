Dec 19 (Reuters) - Steelcase Inc:

* STEELCASE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES Q4 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 TO $0.18

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q3 REVENUE $772.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $799.9 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $740 MILLION TO $765 MILLION

* SAYS ‍BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER IN AMERICAS WAS APPROXIMATELY 7 PERCENT LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR​

* SAYS ‍BACKLOG IN EMEA AT END OF QUARTER WAS APPROXIMATELY 4 PERCENT LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: