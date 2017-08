BRIEF-Steelcase reports Q1 earnings per share $0.15

June 21 (Reuters) - Steelcase Inc-

* Steelcase reports first quarter results

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $735.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $743.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $750 million to $780 million

* Steelcase inc - expects to report a year-over-year increase in operating expense in Q2 similar to Q1

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $793.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: