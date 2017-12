Dec 21 (Reuters) - Steelco Gujarat Ltd:

* SAYS CO HAD FIRE AT PLANT (AT CELLAR OF 6 HI MILL) DUE TO SHORT-CIRCUIT

* SAYS ‍MILL HAS NOT BEEN IN OPERATION AFTER THE INCIDENT; EXPECTED TO RESUME ITS OPERATIONS IN NEXT 4-5 DAYS​ Source text: bit.ly/2DnHDOC Further company coverage: