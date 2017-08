July 21 (Reuters) - STEFANEL SPA:

* THE AMOUNT OF COURT-APPROVED LOAN TO BE CHANGED TO EUR 23.8 MILLION FROM EUR 25.0 MILLION

* COURT-APPROVED LOAN PAID BY BANKS TO AMOUNT TO EUR 11.3 MILLION AS VENETO BANCA WILL NOT BE THE PART OF POOL OF BANKS

* SIGNS NEW DEBT RESTRUCTURING AND CAPITAL STRENGTHENING AGREEMENT AS VENETO BANCA AND BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA DID NOT SIGN PREVIOUS AGREEMENT ON TIME Source text: tmsnrt.rs/2uil9fk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)