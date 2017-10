Oct 26 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc:

* STEIN MART ANNOUNCES COST REDUCTIONS

* STEIN MART INC - ‍HAS INSTITUTED COST REDUCTIONS EXPECTED TO TOTAL SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION (PRE-TAX) IN 2018​

* STEIN MART-‍TREND OF COMPARABLE STORES SALES DECREASES CONTINUED INTO Q3, WAS SLIGHTLY “WORSE” IN AUGUST & SEPT DUE TO IMPACTS OF HURRICANES HARVEY, IRMA​

* STEIN MART INC - ‍INSTITUTED COST REDUCTIONS​ INCLUDING ELIMINATION OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT OF ITS CORPORATE OFFICE HEADCOUNT IN 2018