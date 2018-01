Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc:

* STEIN MART ASSEMBLES TEAM TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* ‍SPECIAL COMMITTEE APPOINTED BY ITS BOARD HAVE ASSEMBLED A TEAM TO EXPLORE ALL OPPORTUNITIES TO IMPROVE OPERATING PERFORMANCE​

* ‍COMPANY HAS RETAINED PJ SOLOMON AS ITS INVESTMENT BANKING AND FINANCIAL ADVISOR​