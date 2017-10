BRIEF-Steinhoff africa retail limited says raised aggregate amount of 15.4 bln rand

Sept 15 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL LIMITED:

* PRICING ANNOUNCEMENT

* RAISED AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF R15.4 BILLION, THROUGH PLACEMENT OF 750 MILLION SHARES AT A PRICE OF R20.50 PER SHARE

* BASED ON A TOTAL SHARES IN ISSUE AT SETTLEMENT DATE, PLACEMENT PRICE IMPLIES A TOTAL MARKET CAPITALISATION OF R70.7 BILLION FOR STAR

* PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT (NET OF COSTS) WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO SUBSIDIARIES OF STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL

* PLACEMENT SHARES WILL, UPON THEIR ISSUE, REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 21.74% OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARES IMMEDIATELY AFTER LISTING