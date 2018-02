Feb 15 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd:

* ‍ALLEN EDWIN SWIEGERS HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FROM BOARD OF STAR DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS​

* ‍JOHANN BERNARD CILLIERS, AN EXISTING MEMBER OF AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRPERSON OF AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)