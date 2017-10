BRIEF-Steinhoff Africa says stabilisation manager has not affected any stabilisation transactions

Sept 26 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL LTD:

* STABILISATION MANAGER HAS NOT AFFECTED ANY STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS AS STAR SHARES HAVE TRADED CONSISTENTLY ABOVE OFFER PRICE SINCE LISTING

* ACCORDINGLY, CALL OPTION BETWEEN STABILISATION MANAGER AND OVERALLOTMENT SHAREHOLDER WILL BE EXERCISED IN FULL, WITH RESULT THAT NO FUTURE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS WILL BE EFFECTED

* POST CALL OPTION BEING EXERCISED, STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. WILL INDIRECTLY HOLD 76.81% OF STAR‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)