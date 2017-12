BRIEF-Steinhoff Announces Investigation Into Accounting Irregularities; Resignation Of CEO

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Steinhoff:

* DGAP-ADHOC: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : STEINHOFF ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO ACCOUNTING IRREGULARITIES AND RESIGNATION OF CEO

* ‍NEW INFORMATION HAS COME TO LIGHT TODAY WHICH RELATES TO ACCOUNTING IRREGULARITIES REQUIRING FURTHER INVESTIGATION​

* ‍MARKUS JOOSTE, CEO OF STEINHOFF HAS TODAY TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND BOARD HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION​

* ‍COMPANY WILL PUBLISH AUDITED 2017 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WHEN IT IS IN A POSITION TO DO SO​

* ‍COMPANY WILL DETERMINE WHETHER ANY PRIOR YEARS’ FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WILL NEED TO BE RESTATED​

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS TODAY APPOINTED ITS CHAIRMAN, CHRISTO WIESE, AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS​

* ‍PIETER ERASMUS, PREVIOUS CEO OF PEPKOR GROUP, HAS AGREED TO JOIN DR. WIESE IN AN EXECUTIVE ADVISORY CAPACITY​

* ‍SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INVESTORS IN STEINHOFF ARE ADVISED TO EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN DEALING IN SECURITIES OF GROUP​

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD, IN CONSULTATION WITH STATUTORY AUDITORS OF COMPANY, HAS APPROACHED PWC TO PERFORM AN INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: