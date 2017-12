Dec 19 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF:

* DGAP-ADHOC: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : CHANGES TO STEINHOFF MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ‍DESIGNATED DANIE VAN DER MERWE, WHO HAS BEEN COO OF STEINHOFF, AS ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO)​

* NOMINATION OF TWO ADDITIONAL MEMBERS, ALEXANDRE NODALE AS DEPUTY CEO, LOUIS DU PREEZ AS COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)