BRIEF-‍Steinhoff International announces Automatic Termination Of Voting Pool Arrangements​

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* ‍STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : AUTOMATIC TERMINATION OF VOTING POOL ARRANGEMENTS​

* STEINHOFF - VARIOUS BANKS THAT PROVIDED FUNDING TO AN ENTITY ULTIMATELY HELD AND CONTROLLED BY CHRISTO WIESE, ENFORCED SECURITY RIGHTS OVER ABOUT 98.4 MILLION SHARES IN CO

* STEINHOFF-BEEN INFORMED THAT VOTING POOL ARRANGEMENTS HAVE AUTOMATICALLY AND IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED AS RESULT OF COMBINED VOTING INTEREST FALLING BELOW 30%​