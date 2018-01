Jan 24 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV - UNIT AND ISSUER OF ZAR15 BILLION DOMESTIC MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME TODAY SENT A NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF ITS NOTES

* STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL - ‍NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF ITS NOTES UNDER PROGRAMME REQUESTED WRITTEN CONSENT FROM NOTEHOLDERS TO REDUCE MATURITY DATE TO 23 FEBRUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)