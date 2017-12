BRIEF-Steinhoff: Sale Of Shares In PSG Group Limited

Dec 15 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF:

* DGAP-ADHOC: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : SALE OF SHARES IN PSG GROUP LIMITED

* HAS TODAY SOLD APPROXIMATELY 20.6 MILLION SHARES IN PSG GROUP LIMITED (“PSG”), AN INDIRECT AFFILIATE OF COMPANY

* SALE PRICE WAS R230 PER PSG SHARE

* SHARE SALE RELATES TO APPROXIMATELY 9.5% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF PSG

* FOLLOWING SHARE SALE, COMPANY‘S INDIRECT INTEREST IN PSG HAS REDUCED FROM 25.5% TO APPROXIMATELY 16.0%

* PROCEEDS FROM SHARE SALE, BEFORE COSTS, AMOUNT TO APPROX ZAR4.7 BILLION (BEING APPROXIMATELY EUR293 MILLION)

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED IN SUPPORT OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES