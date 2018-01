BRIEF-Steinhoff says 2015 accounts to be restated

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* DGAP-NEWS: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : RESTATEMENT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

* ‍INTERNAL REVIEW OF ACCOUNTING IRREGULARITIES BY MANAGEMENT TEAM AND PWC INVESTIGATION ARE PROGRESSING​

* ‍TIMELINE FOR COMPLETION REMAINS UNCERTAIN​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION WILL BE ACCOMPANIED BY A RESTATED COMPARATIVE 2015 STATEMENT​

* ‍RESTATEMENT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED FOR YEARS PRIOR TO 2015 IS LIKELY TO BE REQUIRED​

* ‍DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT RESTATEMENTS WILL APPLY TO STEINHOFF SERVICES LIMITED​