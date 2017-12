Dec 15 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF:

* ‍CHRISTO WIESE, CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AND DELEGATED SUPERVISORY CHAIRMAN TODAY OFFERED TO RESIGN FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD​

* ‍HEATHER SONN, MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AND ITS INDEPENDENT SUB-COMMITTEE, HAS AGREED TO ASSUME POSITION OF ACTING CHAIRPERSON​