Dec 10 (Reuters) - Steinhoff:

* ‍MOELIS & COMPANY AND ALIXPARTNERS HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR AND OPERATIONAL ADVISOR RESPECTIVELY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍MOELIS WILL SUPPORT AND ADVISE ON GROUP‘S DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LENDERS​

* ‍ALIXPARTNERS WILL ASSIST ON LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT AND OPERATIONAL MEASURES​

* ‍FOCUSING ON SAFEGUARDING OPERATIONAL LIQUIDITY TO CONTINUE FUNDING EXISTING OPERATIONS THROUGHOUT VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: