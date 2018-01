BRIEF-Steinhoff To Place 29.5 Mln Shares In PSG Group Via Accelerated Bookbuild

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* LAUNCH OF PLACING OF SHARES IN PSG GROUP LIMITED

* STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL - COMPANY HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD IN ORDER TO PLACE APPROXIMATELY 29.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN PSG GROUP

* ‍PLACING WILL COMMENCE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND COMPANY RESERVES RIGHT TO CLOSE IT AT ANY TIME​

* ‍PRICING AND ALLOCATIONS WILL BE ANNOUNCED AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING CLOSING OF BOOK​

* PLACING IS TO BE CARRIED OUT BY PSG CAPITAL PROPRIETARY LIMITED AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: