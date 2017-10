Sept 22 (Reuters) - Steinhoff

* UPDATE ON HEARING OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER OF AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEAL

* STEINHOFF - PRESENTED ITS POSITION TO COURT AND REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT ARGU- MENTS, SUPPORTED BY INDEPENDENT LAWYERS AND LEGAL OPINIONS WILL LEAD TO REJECTION OF PETITION

* SAYS CHAMBER WILL NOW DELIBERATE AND STEINHOFF EXPECTS A COURT DECISION TO BE PRE- SENTED WITHIN NEXT TWO MONTHS