Aug 4 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD :

* STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE INTERESTS IN SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

* CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR EXERCISE OF CALL OPTIONS FOR AN AMOUNT OF R4.0 BILLION

* AFTER IMPLEMENTATION OF CALL OPTIONS EXERCISED AND IMPLEMENTED, STEINHOFF WILL HOLD ABOUT 22.7% OF ECONOMIC INTEREST AND 50% OF RIGHTS IN SHOPRITE