Aug 4 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD :

* UPDATE ON PROPOSED LISTING OF STEINHOFF‘S AFRICAN RETAIL ASSETS ON JSE LIMITED AND OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE INTERESTS IN SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

* LISTING PROCESS IS PROGRESSING WELL AND IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT IT WILL COMPLETE BY END OF SEPTEMBER Source text for Eikon: