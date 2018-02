Jan 31 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc:

* STELLA-JONES ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES BY STELLA JONES INTERNATIONAL S.A.

* STELLA-JONES - SELLING SHAREHOLDER, CO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF UNDERWRITERS FOR SECONDARY OFFERING OF 5 MILLION SHARES AT $48.50/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: