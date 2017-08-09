FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stella-Jones Q2 earnings per share C$0.71
August 9, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Stella-Jones Q2 earnings per share C$0.71

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc

* Stella-Jones reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.71

* Q2 sales C$594.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$563 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect higher year-over-year sales in second half of 2017 when compared to previous year​

* Overall operating margins will remain affected by soft railway tie pricing, less favourable geographical sales mix for utility poles​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

