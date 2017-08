June 14 (Reuters) - Stellar Capital Partners Ltd

* Charles Pettit notified board of his intention to resign as Chief Executive Officer and a director effective August 31

* Charles agreed to continue to serve as a director on boards of certain investee companies post August 31

* says Peter Van Zyl, non- executive director of stellar capital, will again be appointed as chief executive officer effective Sept. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: