2 months ago
BRIEF-Stellwagen orders 12 Airbus C295 transport aircraft
June 21, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Stellwagen orders 12 Airbus C295 transport aircraft

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Airbus:

* Aviation financier and lessor Stellwagen, a subsidiary of Acasta Enterprises, has signed a firm order for 12 Airbus C295 medium transport aircraft in the first sale to a leasing company achieved by Airbus Defence and Space

* Agreement includes options for a further 12 aircraft

* The C295 is a nine tonne capacity, ramp-equipped, medium transport and mission aircraft in-service with 28 operators in 25 countries

* Today's agreement takes firm orders for the type to 198 and the options would take the figure past 200, reconfirming its position as the market leader, adds Airbus in a statement

