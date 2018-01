Jan 19 (Reuters) - STENDORREN FASTIGHETER AB:

* ‍HAS ISSUED BONDS OF SEK 350 MILLION​

* ISSUES UNSECURED BONDS UNDER CURRENT FRAMEWORK WITH MATURITY IN 2020

* BONDS RUN WITH A COUPON RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 4.0% UNTIL FINAL MATURITY IN JULY 5, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)