Nov 23 (Reuters) - STENPROP LTD:

* ‍DECLARED FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 4.0 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍DIVIDEND PAYMENTS WILL BE POSTED ON OR PAID TO CERTIFICATED SHAREHOLDERS' BANK ACCOUNTS ON OR ABOUT 26 JANUARY 2018​