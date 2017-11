Nov 8 (Reuters) - STENTYS SA:

* STENTYS ANNOUNCES THE PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION OF SERPENTIS, ITS NEW LATEST-GENERATION OF ACTIVE STENT

* ‍SERPENTIS WILL BE PRE-COMMERCIALIZED BY END OF YEAR TO A SELECTION OF PILOT CENTERS ACROSS EUROPE​

* ‍SERPENTIS HAS RECEIVED CE MARKING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)