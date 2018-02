BRIEF-Stepan Co Executes $350 Mln 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility Agreement

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stepan Co:

* STEPAN COMPANY EXECUTES $350 MILLION FIVE YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT

* STEPAN CO - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY'S PREVIOUS $125 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN JULY 2019​