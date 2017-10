Oct 25 (Reuters) - Stepan Co

* Stepan reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Q3 earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍for full year, capital expenditures are expected to be between $85 million and $95 million​

* Stepan Co - qtrly ‍net sales $487.8 million versus $445.0 million

