BRIEF-Stericycle Inc says co approved a restructuring plan to reduce headcount
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 1:19 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Stericycle Inc says co approved a restructuring plan to reduce headcount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc:

* On November 14, co approved a restructuring plan to reduce headcount in connection with its business transformation​

* Expects to incur severance costs in range of about $7 to $10 million in connection with restructuring plan and recent headcount reductions​

* Severance costs will be accrued as a pre-tax charge in quarter ending December 31, 2017​

* Says ‍restructuring plan will impact about 335 employees, all of which are expected to require cash expenditures - SEC filing​ Source text : (bit.ly/2zKy2lx) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
