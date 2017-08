Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sterling Bank:

* BANK PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION FOR PREIOD ENDED JUNE 2017 4,305 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4 ,381 MILLION NAIRA

* BANK NET INTEREST INCOME FOR PREIOD ENDED JUNE 2017 26,989 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25,631 MILLION NAIRA

* BANK PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FOR PREIOD ENDED JUNE 2017 3,773 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4,021 MILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ug1CZH] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)